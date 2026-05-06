Apple settles $250 million suit over iPhone 16 AI ads

Eligible US buyers could receive $25

If you bought an iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro in the US between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, and submit a qualifying claim, you could get $25 per device, maybe up to $95 if fewer people claim.

Apple isn't admitting any fault but says it's settling so it can focus on making cool new products.

The payout comes after ad regulators called out Apple for overstating what its AI could do; Apple also pulled an ad featuring Bella Ramsey and the AI-upgraded Siri.