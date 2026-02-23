Apple tests red iPhone 18 Pro after orange colorway's success
What's the story
Apple is said to be considering a deep red color option for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The move comes after the success of the orange hue on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, especially in China and India. Bloomberg reports that this could be part of Apple's strategy to offer more vibrant colors for its high-end devices.
Color options
Other potential shades for iPhone 18 Pro models
The iPhone 18 Pro line is expected to come in a range of colors, including the popular Cosmic Orange. As per earlier reports, possible shades like purple or brown are also being considered. However, as per Bloomberg, these are likely variants of deep red that Apple is currently testing. The company has been known to offer bright colors on lower-end models while keeping muted tones for Pro versions.
Fold colors
iPhone Fold color options
As for the iPhone Fold, it is said to come in two color options: black or dark gray and white or light silver. However, unlike its Pro counterparts, the iPhone Fold won't feature Apple's brighter colors in its palette. The new Pro iPhones as well as the foldable iPhone will be launched in September this year.