Safari could soon automatically group your tabs across devices

Apple is said to be working on a new feature for its Safari browser, which could make managing multiple tabs across devices a lot easier. The company is testing an automatic tab grouping system for Safari in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The feature would intelligently categorize open tabs based on user activity, making navigation more efficient and reducing clutter.

Feature enhancement Tabs can be sorted into topic-based groups The new feature is being tested within Safari's existing Tab Groups section. A new "Organise Tabs" button could allow users to manually or automatically sort tabs into topic-based groups. This way, tabs related to travel, shopping, work, recipes, or entertainment can be grouped into dedicated collections without any manual effort from the user.

AI integration AI-based analysis for tab content Though Apple hasn't officially called the feature "Apple Intelligence," reports suggest it will use AI-based analysis for understanding browsing patterns and tab content. This would be a major improvement over the current version of Safari, which requires users to manually create and manage Tab Groups. The new feature could make life easier for those who often have many tabs open across devices.

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Upcoming reveal Feature could be unveiled at WWDC 2026 The automatic tab organization feature could be unveiled at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. Apple is also said to be working on improving Siri, AI-powered editing tools, and interface refinements across its ecosystem. The feature has already been seen in leaked code, and Apple could be using an AI tool for its implementation.

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