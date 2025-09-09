Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event today hides more than just iPhones

Apple is all set to unveil its latest iPhone 17 series at the "Awe Dropping" event today. The highly anticipated lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The event will take place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, starting at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST).

Viewing options How to watch the event The iPhone 17 launch will be streamed live for a global audience. Interested viewers can catch the livestream on Apple's official website (Apple.com), through the Apple TV app, or on Apple's official YouTube channel. A recording of the event will also be available shortly after its conclusion for those who miss out on the live telecast.

Features iPhone 17 to get hardware upgrades but no design changes The standard iPhone 17 model could sport a 6.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a new 24MP front camera, and the latest A19 chipset. However, in terms of design, it will look identical to the iPhone 16 with a pill-shaped notch up front for Face ID and a vertically-stacked dual rear camera. It may also be available in new color options like purple and green, expanding the variety for consumers.

Upgrades iPhone 17 Pro could start with 256GB storage The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a design overhaul with a horizontal camera bar and lighter aluminum body. The Pro model is also rumored to start with 256GB of storage, doubling the previous entry-level option. Apple's top-tier model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, could be slightly thicker than its predecessor for a bigger battery, providing more power for heavy users. The Pro models will feature a new 48MP telephoto camera, A19 Pro chipset, and a 24MP front camera.

Slimmest model Apple to reveal its thinnest iPhone ever The iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model, is rumored to be Apple's slimmest smartphone ever at just 5.5mm thick. It could come with a 6.6-inch display and single rear camera, setting it apart from other models in the lineup. To complement the new phones, Apple might also launch "TechWoven" cases with detachable straps as replacements for FineWoven line.