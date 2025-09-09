Google mandates use of in-house AI models for coding
Google now requires its software engineers to stick to the company's own AI models for coding—no outside AIs allowed without special approval.
This move, announced by VP Megan Kacholia in June 2025, is part of CEO Sundar Pichai's push to make Google more competitive through smarter tech.
The in-house tools Cider and "Gemini for Google" are among the internal tools used for coding tasks.
AI performance not yet in official reviews
Using AI at work isn't officially graded in performance reviews, but many Googlers think it could shape their careers.
The company just bought AI startup Windsurf for $2.4 billion, showing how serious they are about leading in this space.
Pichai has said, "AI is the most important thing humanity has ever worked on"—and he sees it as even bigger than fire or electricity.