Apple TV+ gets costlier: Check new monthly price
Apple is bumping up the monthly price of Apple TV+ from $9.99 to $12.99, starting today (August 21) for new users and rolling out to current subscribers next month.
This marks the third price hike since the service launched in 2019.
Annual plans, Apple One bundles remain unchanged
Apple's move follows a trend across streaming platforms (like Peacock's recent $3 jump).
Apple TV+ reportedly loses about $1 billion a year.
On the bright side, Apple points out that you'll still get hundreds of ad-free originals and weekly new releases, and prices for annual plans or Apple One bundles aren't changing.