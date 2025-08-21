Sleeping too little or too much can increase early death risk

A major South Korean study just found that having a messy sleep schedule—like sleeping too little, too much, or at random times—can raise your risk of dying early. Researchers tracked over 9,600 adults for 15+ years and saw the safest bet was sticking to a regular seven to eight hours each night.

Women hit harder by long, irregular sleep patterns Sleeping less than seven hours with irregular sleep patterns increased early death risk by 28%, while sleeping more than eight hours raised the risk by 27%.

Regular sleep routines mattered most: women were hit harder by long, irregular sleep patterns, while men faced higher risks if their routines were short and irregular—or even just long but regular.

People in their 40s struggled more with short nights People in their 40s struggled more with short nights; folks over 60 saw bigger risks from oversleeping.

Bottom line: keeping your sleep steady and in that sweet spot is key for long-term health.