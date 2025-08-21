Indian students win bronze at AI Olympiad Technology Aug 21, 2025

India just made a splash at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in Beijing, scoring third place on its very first try.

The team brought home three golds, two silvers, and a bronze—outperforming heavyweights like the US and China (who finished 12th and 11th).

Over 300 students from 63 countries competed.