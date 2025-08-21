Next Article
Indian students win bronze at AI Olympiad
India just made a splash at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in Beijing, scoring third place on its very first try.
The team brought home three golds, two silvers, and a bronze—outperforming heavyweights like the US and China (who finished 12th and 11th).
Over 300 students from 63 countries competed.
Meet the team that made it happen
Gold medalists Arjun Tyagi, Roumak Das, and Soham Sen led the charge, joined by silver winners Rayan Banerjee and Samik Goyal, plus bronze medalist Himaneesh Sompalle.
The squad earned their spots through a tough national exam and training camp at IIIT Hyderabad, organized by ACM India with team leads Abhishek Divekar and Vikas Rayka from Amazon accompanying the students.
Hard work definitely paid off!