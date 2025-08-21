Pixel 10 won't fit Pixel 9 case
Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 might look almost identical, but their cases aren't a match.
The Pixel 10 is just a bit thicker and its rear camera bar is wider, so old cases won't line up right.
If you're grabbing the new phone in 2025, you'll need to get a case made just for it.
Using old case could lead to bulging or pinching
Trying to use a Pixel 9 case on the Pixel 10? You'll notice pinching or bulging around the camera bar, with severe pinching reported on the Pro XL model.
Buttons mostly still work and charging ports line up, but gaps and misaligned cutouts can leave your phone less protected.
Upgrading? Buy new case for Pixel 10
If you're upgrading, plan to buy a new case designed for the Pixel 10's exact size.
Using an old one could mean poor fit and weaker protection—so it's worth getting accessories built for your specific device.