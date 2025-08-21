Pixel 10 won't fit Pixel 9 case Technology Aug 21, 2025

Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 might look almost identical, but their cases aren't a match.

The Pixel 10 is just a bit thicker and its rear camera bar is wider, so old cases won't line up right.

If you're grabbing the new phone in 2025, you'll need to get a case made just for it.