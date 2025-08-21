Google's password manager gets Material You redesign on Android

New design makes finding saved stuff easier

You can now filter your saved stuff by Passwords, Passkeys, or Network devices—so finding what you need is quicker than ever.

Adding new passwords is simpler too, thanks to an updated plus button that fits the new design vibe.

Each password entry sits in its own rounded container for a tidier look, and the app uses Dynamic Color to feel more lively and modern while keeping that tall bottom bar everyone's used to.