Next Article
Google's password manager gets Material You redesign on Android
Google just rolled out a new update for its Password Manager on Android, giving it the Material 3 Expressive redesign as of August 21, 2025.
The app now sports a cleaner search bar with Google's signature four-color key and your profile pic, all aimed at making things easier and more visually appealing.
New design makes finding saved stuff easier
You can now filter your saved stuff by Passwords, Passkeys, or Network devices—so finding what you need is quicker than ever.
Adding new passwords is simpler too, thanks to an updated plus button that fits the new design vibe.
Each password entry sits in its own rounded container for a tidier look, and the app uses Dynamic Color to feel more lively and modern while keeping that tall bottom bar everyone's used to.