AI chatbots threaten to replace human chatters on OnlyFans
AI chatbots are starting to replace human "chatters" on OnlyFans—the folks who message subscribers as models, flirt, and sell content.
Many chatters, often in the Philippines, say the job pays better than local call centers, but now they're worried about losing work as AI gets better at chatting and selling.
Chatters juggle multiple creator accounts and deal with abusive messages
Chatters often juggle multiple creator accounts and deal with harsh or abusive messages from customers.
Now, companies are using their old chats to train AI systems that could take over these roles.
With startups like SuperCreator boasting AI that stays consistent with the creator's writing style and companies creating hyper-realistic images, the future of human chatters—and a big chunk of OnlyFans's $6.6 billion revenue—feels uncertain.