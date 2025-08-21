AI chatbots threaten to replace human chatters on OnlyFans

Chatters juggle multiple creator accounts and deal with abusive messages

Chatters often juggle multiple creator accounts and deal with harsh or abusive messages from customers.

Now, companies are using their old chats to train AI systems that could take over these roles.

With startups like SuperCreator boasting AI that stays consistent with the creator's writing style and companies creating hyper-realistic images, the future of human chatters—and a big chunk of OnlyFans's $6.6 billion revenue—feels uncertain.