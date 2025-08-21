Next Article
Gemini AI is coming to Android Auto and Google TV
Big news from Google: their Gemini AI is about to make your car rides and TV time a lot smarter.
Announced by Rick Osterloh at a Made by Google event this week, Gemini is expected to come to Android Auto and Google TV sometime in the Fall, likely between September and November.
The move was first teased back in May at Google I/O.
Gemini's new features and devices
Google isn't stopping with cars and TVs.
Osterloh also hinted at a new Gemini-powered smart speaker as part of the "Gemini for Home" push, aiming to bring AI smarts into more devices like smart displays.
Plus, Gemini can now read your Google Docs aloud using its new text-to-speech feature, making it even more useful for everyday tasks.