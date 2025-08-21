Gemini AI is coming to Android Auto and Google TV Technology Aug 21, 2025

Big news from Google: their Gemini AI is about to make your car rides and TV time a lot smarter.

Announced by Rick Osterloh at a Made by Google event this week, Gemini is expected to come to Android Auto and Google TV sometime in the Fall, likely between September and November.

The move was first teased back in May at Google I/O.