You can now use RuPay credit cards with UPI
Paytm just made life easier by allowing users to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI.
Now, you can pay with your credit card at any shop or vendor that accepts UPI—even if they don't take cards.
It's a handy fix for anyone who's ever been stuck at a kirana store or fuel station that only takes UPI.
Paytm expands UPI services abroad
This update also helps RuPay cards get accepted in more places, and Paytm has expanded its UPI services abroad—including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal—so paying while traveling is simpler.
Plus, Paytm rolled out new features like hiding transactions, customizing your UPI ID, home screen widgets for quick access, and easy downloads of your payment statements—all aimed at making digital payments smoother for everyone.