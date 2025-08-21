You can now use RuPay credit cards with UPI Technology Aug 21, 2025

Paytm just made life easier by allowing users to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI.

Now, you can pay with your credit card at any shop or vendor that accepts UPI—even if they don't take cards.

It's a handy fix for anyone who's ever been stuck at a kirana store or fuel station that only takes UPI.