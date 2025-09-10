Next Article
Apple unveils iPhone 17 series with new iPhone Air
Apple just revealed its iPhone 17 series today (Tuesday, September 9, 2025), and there's a new face in the family: the super-thin iPhone Air.
The lineup includes the regular iPhone 17, plus the Pro and Pro Max versions.
Preorders start this Friday, September 12, and you'll find them in stores on September 19. Prices kick off at $799 for the standard model.
The iPhone Air starts at $999
The iPhone Air stands out—it's only 5.6mm thick but still packs a roomy 6.5-inch ProMotion display and promises all-day battery life for $999.
The Pro models get bigger batteries thanks to a redesigned camera bump, plus a triple-lens rear camera (48MP each) and an upgraded selfie cam with Center Stage support.
If you need loads of storage, the Pro Max goes up to a whopping 2TB.