Apple unveils iPhone 17 series with new iPhone Air

The iPhone Air starts at $999

The iPhone Air stands out—it's only 5.6mm thick but still packs a roomy 6.5-inch ProMotion display and promises all-day battery life for $999.

The Pro models get bigger batteries thanks to a redesigned camera bump, plus a triple-lens rear camera (48MP each) and an upgraded selfie cam with Center Stage support.

If you need loads of storage, the Pro Max goes up to a whopping 2TB.