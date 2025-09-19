LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / 'Mileage clock' in brain could help diagnose Alzheimer's
Summarize
'Mileage clock' in brain could help diagnose Alzheimer's
The study was conducted on rats

'Mileage clock' in brain could help diagnose Alzheimer's

By Akash Pandey
Sep 19, 2025
05:35 pm
What's the story

Scientists have identified a 'mileage clock' mechanism in the brains of rats, which suggests a similar system may exist in humans. This discovery, published in Current Biology, could potentially aid in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease. The research shows how certain cells in the brain's navigation and memory areas fire regularly to track distance traveled. The study was conducted by observing rats running in a small arena and recording their brain activity during navigation tasks.

Functionality

Rat brains track distance like a mileage clock

The study found that cells in the rat's brain fired in a pattern resembling a mileage clock, ticking with every few steps taken. When the shape of the arena was changed, this firing pattern became erratic, and rats struggled to estimate their distance. This is similar to how humans find it hard to navigate when visual landmarks disappear in foggy conditions.

Confirmation

Similar experiment with human volunteers

To confirm the existence of this mileage clock in humans, researchers conducted a similar experiment with human volunteers. The participants were asked to walk a set distance in a rectangular arena and return to the start. Just like rats, they could estimate the distance correctly when in a symmetrical box, but started making mistakes when the walls of their purpose-built arena were moved to change its shape.

Potential use

Potential for early Alzheimer's diagnosis

The findings could be used to develop diagnostic games for Alzheimer's disease. The specific brain cells recorded in this study are among the first areas affected by Alzheimer's. "People have already created [diagnostic] games that you can play on your phone, for example, to test navigation. We'd be really interested in trying something similar, but specifically looking at distance estimation," said Professor James Ainge from the University of St Andrews.