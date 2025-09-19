'Mileage clock' in brain could help diagnose Alzheimer's

Scientists have identified a 'mileage clock' mechanism in the brains of rats, which suggests a similar system may exist in humans. This discovery, published in Current Biology, could potentially aid in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease. The research shows how certain cells in the brain's navigation and memory areas fire regularly to track distance traveled. The study was conducted by observing rats running in a small arena and recording their brain activity during navigation tasks.

Functionality Rat brains track distance like a mileage clock The study found that cells in the rat's brain fired in a pattern resembling a mileage clock, ticking with every few steps taken. When the shape of the arena was changed, this firing pattern became erratic, and rats struggled to estimate their distance. This is similar to how humans find it hard to navigate when visual landmarks disappear in foggy conditions.

Confirmation Similar experiment with human volunteers To confirm the existence of this mileage clock in humans, researchers conducted a similar experiment with human volunteers. The participants were asked to walk a set distance in a rectangular arena and return to the start. Just like rats, they could estimate the distance correctly when in a symmetrical box, but started making mistakes when the walls of their purpose-built arena were moved to change its shape.