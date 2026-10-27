Apple's MacBook Pro now available with an M6 chip
What's the story
Apple has updated its MacBook Pro with the latest M6 chip, a move that was first seen in the new Mac Mini models launched in August. The 14-inch version of this new laptop will be available for pre-order starting October 28, and shipping is expected to begin on November 6. The base variant with 16GB RAM starts at ₹2.4 lakh.
Design continuity
The design and port arrangement remain unchanged
The updated 14-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design, port arrangement, webcam, and speakers as its predecessor.
It comes with three Thunder 4 USB-C ports that support charging and DisplayPort output.
The laptop also has a MagSafe 3 charging port, full-size HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot for photographers.
Tech upgrades
It now supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
The new MacBook Pro retains the same 12MP Center Stage camera and Liquid Retina XDR display with nano-texture option as its predecessor.
However, this year's model gets an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via Apple's N1 wireless networking chip.
The feature was previously only available on configurations with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
Chip advancements
The M6 chip offers faster multithreaded performance
Apple's new M6 chip is its first 2nm processor, featuring a 12-core CPU (up from the previous 10 cores).
The company claims it offers up to 1.2x faster multithreaded performance compared to its predecessor.
The M6 also includes a dual 16-core Neural Engine for heavy on-device AI tasks, and an upgraded 12-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core.