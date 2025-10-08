Next Article
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 receive massive discount in India
Technology
Looking for new earbuds? Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just got a big price cut in India now that the AirPods Pro 3 was introduced with the iPhone 17 series in September.
You can now grab them for ₹16,490 on Flipkart—a solid 31% off. If you use certain bank offers, the price can dip to around ₹14,890.
Just a heads up: this deal doesn't include a no-cost EMI option.
Check out the features of AirPods Pro 2
These earbuds are packed with features like Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio for a richer sound experience, and now they even include Live Translation from the latest model.
They pair easily with Apple devices, and you can personalize them for free on Apple's website.