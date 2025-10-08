Apple's AirPods Pro 2 receive massive discount in India Technology Oct 08, 2025

Looking for new earbuds? Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just got a big price cut in India now that the AirPods Pro 3 was introduced with the iPhone 17 series in September.

You can now grab them for ₹16,490 on Flipkart—a solid 31% off. If you use certain bank offers, the price can dip to around ₹14,890.

Just a heads up: this deal doesn't include a no-cost EMI option.