Caira is a camera that attaches to your iPhone

Caira has been announced as the first mirrorless camera for iPhones with integrated Google's Nano Banana AI.
It attaches to your iPhone with MagSafe and lets you edit photos instantly in the Caira app after capture—streamlining the process.
Launch is set for Kickstarter on October 30, 2025.
Caira packs a Micro Four Thirds sensor and lets you swap lenses for pro-level shots.
It's got a 5,000mAh battery, a comfy hand grip, and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon plus Google Edge TPU chips.
You get six built-in styles, AI-powered presets, and can even use your voice to tweak edits or take selfies.
Caira is built for creators and pros who want top-notch optics and real-time AI editing, all in one device.
Unlike your regular phone, you get interchangeable lenses and deep in-camera editing.
Pricing isn't out yet, but if you want something smarter than a smartphone camera, Caira could be worth a look.