UPI autopay getting major upgrade: What it means for you

Big update for anyone using UPI autopay in India: Starting December 31, 2025, you'll be able to see and manage all your recurring payments—like subscriptions or EMIs—across any UPI app. The goal? Make it way easier to keep track of where your money's going and take control when you need to.

Port your mandates between apps No more being stuck with one app for autopay.

You can now port your mandates between different UPI apps whenever you want, but only if you start the process—apps can't nudge or reward you for switching.

It's all about putting the choice back in your hands.

Transactions will only go through during non-peak hours To avoid network slowdowns, autopay transactions will only go through during non-peak hours (before 10am between 1-5pm or after 9:30pm).

There are also new daily limits—50 balance checks and 25 linked account views per app—to keep things running smoothly.

Plus, resetting your PIN now supports face authentication, and transactions up to ₹5,000 can use on-device biometrics for an extra security boost.