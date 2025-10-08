WhatsApp now lets you ask questions in your status updates

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its latest update for Android , version 2.25.29.12. The update, now available through the Google Play Beta Program, comes with an interactive element called 'Status Questions.' This feature allows users to add a question box directly into their status updates, allowing them to ask a question of their choice and receive responses from their contacts or selected audience.

User interaction One question per status The 'Status Questions' feature is seen as a way to make user interactions on WhatsApp more engaging. Each status can only contain one question, and all responses from viewers will be collected in a private section visible only to the original poster. This update is expected to make conversations on the platform more dynamic and interesting for users.

Interactive element New question sticker for interactive engagement The latest update also brings a new question sticker, an interactive element that can be added to photos and videos while sharing a status update. It lets users engage with their audience by inviting them to respond to a specific question directly within the status.

Response management Viewers list now has dedicated questions and answers section With the new feature, users will be notified whenever someone responds to their status update via the question sticker. They can view all responses directly from the viewers list, which now has a dedicated section for questions and answers. From this interface, users can choose to share any response in a new status update while keeping the respondent's identity hidden or report inappropriate replies or delete unwanted ones.