Apple's foundation models are now on-device AI for your iPhone
Technology
Apple just rolled out its Foundation Models framework with iOS 26, making it easy for developers to add AI tools that run right on your device—no extra fees or cloud needed.
These models are smaller than some big-name AIs but focus on quietly boosting app features, not completely changing how things work.
How to try out these AIs
A bunch of apps have already jumped in: Lil Artist now creates stories from the characters and themes you pick, MoneyCoach analyzes your spending and suggests categories, and Day One helps highlight journal entries and come up with titles.
Even more apps like LookUp (for learning words) and Crouton (for simplifying recipes) are showing off how these local AIs can make everyday tasks smoother.