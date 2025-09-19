Green-Mediterranean diet may slow brain aging: Study

Participants who added more plant-based proteins like Mankai and drank green tea had lower levels of two blood proteins (Galectin-9 and Decorin) linked to faster brain aging. This group showed signs of slower brain aging compared to those on standard diets.

Simple dietary swaps can help keep your mind sharp

Lower levels of these proteins may be associated with better protection against memory loss, attention issues, and other signs of cognitive decline as you get older.

Researchers say simple swaps—like adding green tea or more plant protein—could help keep your mind sharp for longer.