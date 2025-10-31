Next Article
Apple's iPhone 17 series exceeds expectations, boosts Q4 earnings
Apple just dropped its Q4 2025 earnings, and the big news is that the iPhone 17 series has exceeded their own predictions.
CEO Tim Cook shared that both the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro are flying off shelves, helping Apple pull in $102.47 billion this quarter—an eight percent jump from last year, despite some early supply hiccups.
Production adjustments and analyst outlook
To keep up with all the buzz, Apple has dialed down production of the older iPhone Air and ramped up output for the iPhone 17 lineup.
Cook also pointed out that last year's iPhone 16 faced supply shortages too, showing just how popular these phones have been leading up to now.
Analysts are feeling good about Apple's chances this holiday season, thanks to strong sales and quick adjustments on the production side.