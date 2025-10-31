Now, you can file e-FIR for cyber fraud cases

How to file a complaint

You can now file a cyber fraud complaint through helpline 1930, online portals, or at any of Delhi's 225 police stations.

If your case qualifies, it's instantly turned into an e-FIR and sent straight to the right cyber police station—no more running around or worrying about which station handles what.

Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava says this should help speed up investigations and sort out those tricky jurisdiction issues that used to slow things down.