Now, you can file e-FIR for cyber fraud cases
Delhi Police just rolled out an automated e-FIR system for cyber frauds over ₹1 lakh, aiming to make it way easier to report and investigate online scams.
From November 1, the number of cases getting officially registered as FIRs is expected to jump from about 70-80 a month to nearly 700—a big step up in tackling cybercrime.
How to file a complaint
You can now file a cyber fraud complaint through helpline 1930, online portals, or at any of Delhi's 225 police stations.
If your case qualifies, it's instantly turned into an e-FIR and sent straight to the right cyber police station—no more running around or worrying about which station handles what.
Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava says this should help speed up investigations and sort out those tricky jurisdiction issues that used to slow things down.