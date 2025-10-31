This new laser ice drill could revolutionize space exploration
Scientists in Germany have developed a prototype of a cool new laser ice drill that might make it way easier to explore frozen moons like Europa and Enceladus.
Instead of using heavy gear or tons of power, this tool shoots a focused laser to vaporize ice, making slim holes for collecting gas and dust—no extra weight or cables needed.
The drill runs on just 150W and weighs only 4kg, and in tests, it has cut through up to 3 meters per hour in loose or dusty ice—conditions where old-school drills slow down.
Plus, it lets researchers study the ice right from the surface.
Unlike traditional drills that get heavier the deeper they go (or need lots of energy), this one only vaporizes a tiny bit at a time—saving power and space.
The catch? It can't get through rock or anything that isn't ice, so scientists will need sensors to steer clear of obstacles.
Still, it's a promising step for future space missions!