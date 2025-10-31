Next Article
YouTube now shows genre-specific animations when you like a video
Technology
YouTube just dropped a fun update: now, when you hit the like button on a video, you'll see an animation that matches the video's genre.
There are 20 different effects—think spinning tires for car videos or a light bulb for educational content.
It's all about making likes feel a bit more special and less routine.
You can check out all the new effects on X
These fresh animations make interacting with videos more playful and personal, though baby clips don't have their own yet.
If you're curious to see all the new effects without jumping between genres, Andreas Storm has posted handy showcase videos on X.
Overall, it's YouTube's way of keeping things lively and tailored to what you watch.