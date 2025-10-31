Windows 11 remote desktop now available on Meta Quest 3

You can now run up to 12 apps simultaneously

With this update, you can use a paired keyboard to control your Windows desktop inside the headset, either going full VR or using passthrough to keep an eye on your real surroundings.

There are new options to resize and move windows across apps, plus a handy Full Passthrough mode that lets you quickly check what's happening around you with a tap.

You can even run up to 12 apps at once—just make sure you've got Mixed Reality Link set up on your PC first.