Windows 11 remote desktop now available on Meta Quest 3
Windows 11's remote desktop feature is now officially available on Meta's Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets.
This means you can stream your PC screen in high-res—including an ultrawide mode—right into your headset for a more immersive virtual workspace.
After months in preview, it's now fully rolled out with the Horizon OS v81 update.
You can now run up to 12 apps simultaneously
With this update, you can use a paired keyboard to control your Windows desktop inside the headset, either going full VR or using passthrough to keep an eye on your real surroundings.
There are new options to resize and move windows across apps, plus a handy Full Passthrough mode that lets you quickly check what's happening around you with a tap.
You can even run up to 12 apps at once—just make sure you've got Mixed Reality Link set up on your PC first.