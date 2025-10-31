Supernova's unusual light show reveals new cosmic processes

Processes behind the light

After tracking the supernova for 140 days with ground and space telescopes, scientists discovered something unexpected.

Instead of shock interactions powering the show, it's mainly radioactive decay and hydrogen recombination—plus a process called Bowen fluorescence (where ultraviolet light gets helium atoms to pass energy to oxygen and nitrogen) creating those narrow emission lines.

This is the first time this effect has been seen as such a big player in this kind of supernova.