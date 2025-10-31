Meta Threads adds 'reply approvals' feature to let you chill
Meta just rolled out some handy updates to Threads, its microblogging app.
The big one? "Reply approvals"—now you get to decide which comments actually show up under your posts.
You can review replies before they go public and approve or ignore them, either one by one or all at once.
You can turn the new moderation feature on or off for each post, so keeping things chill is easier than ever.
Threads also added better filters—you can now sort your activity feed by replies from people you follow or those that mention you, making it simpler to keep track of conversations that matter.
Other updates include disappearing posts and group chats
Threads now lets you share "ghost posts" that disappear after 24 hours—perfect for quick thoughts and spontaneous moments.
Plus, group chats are here! You can chat with up to 50 friends, give your group a custom name, and share photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers.
All these updates are about making Threads more fun and in your control.