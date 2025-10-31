NASA pauses SpaceX's Artemis 3 contract to explore alternatives Technology Oct 31, 2025

NASA is reopening the Artemis 3 lunar lander contract because SpaceX's Starship isn't ready yet.

Acting Administrator Sean Duffy says it's important to speed things up so the US can stay ahead in the new space race, especially with China aiming for a moon landing by 2030.

Artemis 3 is a big step toward keeping humans on the moon for good.