NASA pauses SpaceX's Artemis 3 contract to explore alternatives
NASA is reopening the Artemis 3 lunar lander contract because SpaceX's Starship isn't ready yet.
Acting Administrator Sean Duffy says it's important to speed things up so the US can stay ahead in the new space race, especially with China aiming for a moon landing by 2030.
Artemis 3 is a big step toward keeping humans on the moon for good.
SpaceX has yet to demonstrate in-space refueling
SpaceX has done 11 test flights with Starship, but while it has reached Earth orbit, it still hasn't demonstrated in-space refueling—both are must-haves for Artemis 3.
Now, they're considering a simpler mission plan to save time and boost crew safety. The goal: get astronauts from lunar orbit down to the moon and back.
NASA aims for more competition to boost innovation
NASA wants more competition to spark new ideas and make sure Artemis 3 actually happens on time.
By opening up beyond just SpaceX, they hope to keep America leading in space—and set things up for future missions, including Mars.