NASA's Artemis 2 readies for Moon mission amid government shutdown

NASA's Artemis 2 is aiming to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972, with launch set for no earlier than February 5, 2026.

Even though a government shutdown began in October, NASA teams—working under White House-approved exemptions—are still working without pay to get the Orion spacecraft stacked on its rocket at Kennedy Space Center.