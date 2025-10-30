Samsung Wallet now lets you set up UPI while onboarding
Samsung Wallet's latest update makes life easier for Galaxy users—you can now set up your UPI account right when you turn on your phone, no extra apps needed.
Plus, small payments get even smoother with fingerprint or face unlock instead of PINs, and card payments are safer thanks to tokenization.
Biometric payments and tokenized card details
You can activate UPI and start paying with biometrics soon—just a tap of your finger or facial recognition.
Card details are now encrypted (tokenized), so shopping online is faster and more secure.
Everything from digital IDs to payment cards lives in one app, making the whole experience seamless within the Samsung ecosystem.
Samsung takes on Google Pay, PhonePe
Unlike other apps that make you register separately, Samsung is the first phone brand in India to offer UPI setup during device onboarding.
With Knox security baked in, broader Tap & Pay support (even for international cards), and easy biometric payments, Samsung Wallet is aiming for a smoother ride than Google Pay or PhonePe.