Canva's latest updates supercharge your design workflow
Canva just dropped a wave of new features aimed at making design way easier, especially if you're into creating videos, emails, or forms.
The updates—part of their Visual Suite—bring a smarter video editor and some serious AI power to help you get creative faster and with less hassle.
Ask Canva, Video 2.0, and more
The new Ask Canva tool uses Canva's first-ever native AI model to give instant design help and generate content on the fly.
Video 2.0 now lets you edit with layered timelines and cool automated effects.
You can also build custom emails without touching code, collect branded data with Forms, or even make interactive apps by linking Canva Code to Sheets.
For teams running campaigns, the new Canva Grow platform brings everything—designing, publishing, tracking—into one place with brand-aware AI for better insights.