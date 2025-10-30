Canva's latest updates supercharge your design workflow

Ask Canva, Video 2.0, and more

The new Ask Canva tool uses Canva's first-ever native AI model to give instant design help and generate content on the fly.

Video 2.0 now lets you edit with layered timelines and cool automated effects.

You can also build custom emails without touching code, collect branded data with Forms, or even make interactive apps by linking Canva Code to Sheets.

For teams running campaigns, the new Canva Grow platform brings everything—designing, publishing, tracking—into one place with brand-aware AI for better insights.