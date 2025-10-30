Canva's new AI model lets you create editable designs Technology Oct 30, 2025

Canva just rolled out a fresh AI model that lets you create editable, layered designs for everything from Insta posts to websites.

Instead of just flat images, you can start with a prompt and tweak every part—making design way more interactive.

Plus, their upgraded Canva AI now whips up 3D objects and even suggests edits right in the comments.