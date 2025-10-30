Canva's new AI model lets you create editable designs
Canva just rolled out a fresh AI model that lets you create editable, layered designs for everything from Insta posts to websites.
Instead of just flat images, you can start with a prompt and tweak every part—making design way more interactive.
Plus, their upgraded Canva AI now whips up 3D objects and even suggests edits right in the comments.
Canva also launched 'Canva Grow' for better ad management
You'll find customizable forms, branded email templates, and a smarter Canva Sheets that uses AI widgets for repeatable insights.
After grabbing MagicBrief, Canva also launched "Canva Grow"—a tool that mixes AI-powered content creation with analytics and direct ad publishing to Meta.
And if you love pro tools, Affinity is now free on Canva and works with their AI features.
With these updates, Canva is taking on Adobe
By blending advanced AI, marketing analytics, and pro design tools in one place, Canva is making life easier for creators and businesses—and stepping up as a real rival to Adobe.
The goal: help users create faster, collaborate better, and manage campaigns without ever leaving the platform.