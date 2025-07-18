Next Article
Apple's iPhone 17 series to arrive in these colors
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro lineup, dropping September 2024, is shaking things up with new colors: black, dark blue, orange, and silver.
That bold orange shade is set to give the Pro models a fresh vibe.
iPhone 17 Pro models will be available in these colors
The updated palette is all about making the Pros stand out.
The dark blue echoes the Blue Titanium from two years ago, while black and silver stick to classic Apple style.
The orange really pops—definitely not your usual iPhone look.
iPhone 17 Air will come in light blue, gold, black
If you're into something more low-key, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will come in light blue, gold, black, and white.
These softer tones balance out the boldness of the Pros while keeping things sleek and minimalist.
```