YouTube launches 'Hype' for smaller channels in India: Details here
YouTube just rolled out "Hype" in India—a tool for creators with 500 to 500,000 subscribers to get noticed.
Viewers can hype up videos they love, helping these channels climb a Top 100 leaderboard in the Explore tab and reach more people.
How to use hype on YouTube
You'll spot the Hype button right under Like on eligible videos posted in the last seven days.
Each person gets three free hypes per week.
YouTube's algorithm gives smaller channels a little boost, so everyone has a fair shot at visibility.
No setup needed—eligible creators are included automatically.
Hype was tested in Turkey, Taiwan, Brazil
Hype was tested in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil before coming to India—racking up over 5 million hypes on 50,000 channels in just four weeks.
It's all part of YouTube's push to support new voices and India's growing creator scene.