How is NASA preparing for deep-space missions? Monitoring astronauts' health
NASA is running health studies on the International Space Station to get ready for future deep-space trips.
Astronauts like Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain are tracked for things like immune strength, heart health, and muscles.
They give samples and wear devices that collect real-time data—even while they sleep.
How are the astronauts monitored?
Astronauts wear smart shirts like the Bio-Monitor, which records vital signs 24/7 and beams info back to Earth.
There are also sensor vests that quietly monitor heart rate and breathing without getting in the way.
Tech to the rescue!
This tech-first approach is key for long missions where doctors aren't nearby.
The data helps NASA improve astronaut care plans—and could make remote healthcare better on Earth too.
Early detection keeps astronauts safer and could shape how we all track our health someday.