Google unveils Veo 3 for text-to-video content creation
Google's new Veo 3 is here, letting developers turn text prompts into high-quality videos with synced audio.
Announced at I/O 2025 and now available via paid preview on Gemini API and Vertex AI, it even promises image-to-video soon (but not quite yet).
Veo 3 is already being used by some studios
Veo 3 isn't just about visuals—it creates cinematic shots, realistic physics, and lifelike animations.
Studios like Cartwheel and Volley are already using it to turn simple motion into full-on game cutscenes.
How to use Veo 3 and pricing details
Using Veo 3 costs $0.75 per second of finished video (about ₹64.50/second in India).
A cheaper, faster "Veo 3 Fast" is coming soon for quick projects.
Developers can jump in through Google AI Studio, which includes a starter app, SDK templates, and integration with the Gemini API; every video gets a SynthID watermark to keep things responsible.
Responsible AI at Google
Unlike other AI models that split up audio or sacrifice quality, Veo 3 nails both synced sound and pro-level visuals—making it a go-to for creators who want top-tier results without the usual hassle.