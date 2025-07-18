Google unveils Veo 3 for text-to-video content creation

Google's new Veo 3 is here, letting developers turn text prompts into high-quality videos with synced audio. Announced at I/O 2025 and now available via paid preview on Gemini API and Vertex AI, it even promises image-to-video soon (but not quite yet).

Veo 3 is already being used by some studios Veo 3 isn't just about visuals—it creates cinematic shots, realistic physics, and lifelike animations.

Studios like Cartwheel and Volley are already using it to turn simple motion into full-on game cutscenes.

How to use Veo 3 and pricing details Using Veo 3 costs $0.75 per second of finished video (about ₹64.50/second in India).

A cheaper, faster "Veo 3 Fast" is coming soon for quick projects.

Developers can jump in through Google AI Studio, which includes a starter app, SDK templates, and integration with the Gemini API; every video gets a SynthID watermark to keep things responsible.