Stem cell therapy restores insulin production in type 1 diabetics
A new study tested zimislecel, a stem cell-based treatment, on people with long-term type 1 diabetes.
After a single infusion into the liver, everyone in the trial started making their own insulin again and hit healthy blood sugar targets.
Most folks needed almost no outside insulin within a year.
Need to take immune-suppressing meds, other challenges
Side effects were similar to what's seen with other transplant procedures—nothing new or unexpected popped up.
While this approach could make life way easier for people with severe diabetes (no more waiting for donor cells), there are still hurdles like needing ongoing immune-suppressing meds and finding ways to keep the treatment working long-term.