US struggles in space race as China makes lunar strides

The US is losing its grip on the space race, with China's successful lunar missions and strategic plans. Under President Donald Trump, NASA has seen a mass exodus of nearly 4,000 employees due to administrative chaos. Additionally, the imposition of about 24% tariffs has affected the strategic and technological ground in space missions. The changes in senior leadership have disrupted long-term planning for flagship lunar programs like Artemis.

Mission hurdles Artemis program faces challenges The Artemis program, which aims to revive crewed lunar landings, is bogged down by compromises. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule are costly repurposings of older technology that have flown together only once. Key components such as the lunar lander being developed by SpaceX are still in the works. Meanwhile, mission timelines have been pushed back repeatedly, with a sustainable human presence on the Moon now expected in the late 2020s.

Strategic planning China's strategic approach to lunar exploration In stark contrast, China's space program is methodical and insulated from electoral cycles. The country made history in 2024 when its Chang'e-6 spacecraft returned samples from the Moon's far side. The mission showcased precision landing, autonomous operations, and deep-space communication capabilities directly supporting future crewed missions. China has set its sights on the Moon's south pole, a region believed to hold water ice and helium-3 resources.

