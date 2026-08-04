India's first 80-ton FFSC rocket engine to debut this Friday
What's the story
Astro Base, a homegrown Indian space start-up, is all set to unveil its first fully integrated 80-ton-class Full Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) rocket engine on August 8. The announcement was made on social media today. This advanced propulsion system could be a major leap for India's private space industry and future reusable launch vehicles.
Technological advancement
What is FFSC?
FFSC is a complex rocket engine cycle where all fuel and oxidizer are injected into separate preburners before entering the main combustion chamber.
This method improves efficiency and reduces stress on critical components.
The technology could provide better performance with higher thrust and specific impulse than conventional liquid engines.
Engine potential
80-ton-class engine can generate around 780kN of thrust
An 80-ton-class engine can generate a thrust of around 780 kilonewtons.
Such engines are used to power medium-lift rockets and can also be clustered together for larger launch vehicles. This makes them crucial for commercial missions and re-entry rocket designs.
Astro Base's FFSC engine could be one of the most technologically advanced propulsion systems developed by an Indian private company.
Self-sufficiency
The engine can reduce India's dependence on foreign technology
The development of this advanced propulsion system could reduce India's dependence on foreign technology and strengthen its domestic launch capabilities.
However, Astro Base has not revealed any details about the engine or the rocket it will power.
The specifics of these items are expected to be revealed at the official unveiling on Friday.