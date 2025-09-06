This was how debris disk around Fomalhaut star was formed

Astronomers have used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to capture the highest resolution image of Fomalhaut's debris disk. The image reveals new details about the unique structure of this cosmic feature, which is a huge belt of dust and rocky bodies similar to our solar system 's asteroid belt but much larger. The eccentricity or lopsidedness of Fomalhaut's disk has intrigued astronomers for nearly two decades.

Research breakthrough Eccentricity varies with distance from the star An international team of astronomers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and Johns Hopkins University has published two papers in The Astrophysical Journal and The Astrophysical Journal Letters. They found that Fomalhaut's disk isn't just eccentric, its eccentricity varies with distance from the star. This new data-driven model shows that the disk's shape becomes less stretched (or less eccentric) as you move away from Fomalhaut, indicating a negative eccentricity gradient.

Planetary influence A massive planet may reside within Fomalhaut's disk The negative eccentricity gradient observed in Fomalhaut's disk could be a result of gravitational interactions with unseen planets. The new model suggests that a massive planet within Fomalhaut's disk may have shaped its eccentricity profile early in the extrasolar system's history. This unique shape of the debris disk might have formed during the protoplanetary disk phase and has been maintained for over 400 million years, thanks to this planet's continued influence.