Beware of this LPG delivery scam, major oil companies warn

Leading LPG suppliers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation have issued a warning to consumers. The companies have advised customers to be wary of potential scams related to LPG cylinder deliveries. They emphasized the importance of recognizing authentic Delivery Authentication Codes (DACs) in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Scam tactics DAC introduced to ensure secure LPG cylinder deliveries The DAC, introduced to ensure secure LPG cylinder deliveries, has been misused by cyber fraudsters. Scammers are taking advantage of the mandatory verification process to steal from unsuspecting customers. In light of this, HP Gas, Indane, and Bharat Gas have issued important guidelines for consumers to help them identify authentic codes and avoid falling prey to delivery scams.

Verification tips How to identify authentic HP Gas message HPCL has cautioned consumers against scammers who may try to imitate LPG delivery messages. The company emphasized that knowing what an authentic HP Gas message looks like can help customers stay protected. Before sharing their DAC, customers are advised to ensure that the message comes from the official sender name: VM-HPGASc-S, contains a four-digit OTP, and is used only at the time of cylinder delivery.

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Safety measures BPCL explains purpose of DAC code BPCL explained the purpose of the DAC code (OTP) in an X post, saying it "helps confirm that the cylinder has been delivered to you successfully." Bharat Gas also stressed safety and security, advising customers to share their DAC only after receiving the cylinder from delivery personnel. They said this small precaution can help ensure a smoother and more secure delivery experience.

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