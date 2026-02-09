Big tech's youth mental health trial kicks off in LA

What to expect from the trial

Expect big names—like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg—to take the stand.

Lawyers are using strategies similar to old tobacco lawsuits, arguing these apps are designed to keep users hooked, even if it hurts their well-being.

Snapchat and TikTok settled before trial, while YouTube insists they're focused on user safety.

However this plays out, it could change how tech companies handle youth mental health going forward.