Black holes born after Big Bang could soon reveal themselves

A new model suggests PBHs explode way more often than scientists thought—about once every decade instead of once every 100,000 years. This is because researchers found that if PBHs have even a tiny dark electric charge, it changes how they behave.

Catching an explosion would be groundbreaking

Spotting one of these explosions would be the first real proof of Hawking radiation and could unleash all sorts of particles—including ones linked to dark matter.

Our telescopes are ready for it, and catching this event could rewrite what we know about the universe's earliest moments.