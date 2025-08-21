Next Article
Black Moon on August 23: How to stargaze
Heads up, space fans: a rare Black Moon is happening on August 23, 2025.
This third new moon in a four-moon season means extra-dark skies—perfect for catching faint sights in the Milky Way.
What to look for in the night sky
Look out for the Double Cluster in Perseus after midnight and the Wild Duck Cluster (M11) from sunset to midnight.
Before midnight, you can also find the Coathanger Cluster between Altair and Vega.
Tips for spotting stars and constellations
Grab binoculars or a telescope if you have one, and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark.
Using a stargazing app makes finding constellations way easier under that deep Black Moon sky.