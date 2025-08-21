Next Article
Google Pixel 10 to debut Content Credentials for AI edits
Launching around August 21, 2025, the new Google Pixel 10 will debut Content Credentials—a feature that tracks whether a photo has been edited by AI.
This move is Google's latest step to help people spot fake or manipulated images and follows similar efforts by Meta.
Content Credentials flags AI edits
Content Credentials flags images edited with AI, aiming to curb misinformation as digital editing becomes more common.
Some creators worry it might tag simple aesthetic tweaks as AI edits, and while it can't catch every trick, this tool is a solid start for building trust in what we see online.