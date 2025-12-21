A wheelchair user reaches space for the first time

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has made history by launching the world's first wheelchair user into space. The New Shepard NS-37 mission took off from West Texas on December 20, carrying six passengers on a suborbital flight beyond the Karman line. The highlight of this mission was Michaela "Michi" Benthaus, an aerospace and mechatronics engineer with ESA. She is the first wheelchair user to reach space after a spinal cord injury in 2018.

Advocacy Benthaus's journey: A testament to accessibility in space Benthaus has been an advocate for accessibility in STEM and space exploration. Her previous zero-gravity flights and analog astronaut missions highlight her commitment to proving that physical challenges shouldn't restrict one's aspirations of exploring space. She said, "I was a very sporty person and did a lot of mountain biking and snowboarding, but my life changed after the accident."

Crew composition A diverse crew accompanies Benthaus on historic flight Along with Benthaus, the NS-37 mission also had a diverse group of pioneers. This included astrophysicist Joey Hyde, mining engineer Adonis Pouroulis, former SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann, entrepreneur Neal Milch, and computer scientist Jason Stansell. The fully autonomous journey offered breathtaking views of Earth against the dark void of space and precious minutes of weightlessness before safely returning to the desert floor after about 11 minutes.

Mission impact NS-37 mission: A milestone in commercial spaceflight As the 37th New Shepard mission, NS-37 has now brought the total number of individuals flown by the New Shepard system to 86. This highlights the rapid evolution of commercial human spaceflight and its growing diversity. The flight not only expands the frontiers of space tourism but also sends a strong message worldwide: the wonders of space are within reach for all who dare to dream.