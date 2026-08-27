Bluesky now allows videos up to 10 minutes long
What's the story
Bluesky, the popular social media platform, has announced a major update in its video upload feature. The company has increased the maximum video length to 10 minutes from the previous limit of three minutes. The change comes as part of an effort to make the platform more competitive with other text-based platforms that allow shorter video uploads by default.
Enhanced features
Upload speed improved by 2-3 times
Along with the extended video length, Bluesky has also improved its upload capabilities.
The platform now supports a maximum file size of 300MB and boasts an upload speed that is 2-3 times faster than before.
These enhancements are aimed at making it easier for users to share longer, more engaging content without having to wait too long.
Industry alignment
Works across apps running on AT Protocol
The latest update from Bluesky is also in line with other social media platforms.
The new feature works across apps running on the AT Protocol that underpins Bluesky, including Bluescreen, Reelo, and Skylight.
This puts Bluesky on par with TikTok's 10-minute uploads.
Meta-owned Threads allows five-minute videos, while X lets free users upload videos of up to 140 seconds.
User engagement
Bluesky's active user base has fallen by over 25%
The latest update comes as Bluesky tries to boost its active user base, which has fallen by over 25% year-over-year (YoY) as of July.
The company hopes that the introduction of longer videos will help keep things fresh and relevant on the platform.
This move comes amid a broader trend among social media platforms to make their services more video-friendly for users.