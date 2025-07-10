Next Article
Bluesky implements age verification in the UK
Bluesky is adding age verification for people in the UK. This is to follow new rules under the UK's Online Safety Act, which says platforms have to keep harmful content away from minors.
To prove your age, you might need to do a facial scan, upload an ID, or use a payment card—all handled through Kid Web Services from Epic Games.
Bluesky joins other platforms in verifying age for UK users
If you're under 18 on Bluesky in the UK, some features will be off-limits—like seeing adult content or using direct messages.
Platforms that don't follow these rules could get fined big time (up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue).
Bluesky isn't alone here; other sites like Nexus Mods are rolling out similar checks as more digital spaces step up efforts to protect younger users online.